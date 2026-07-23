Earthman Farm for sale

Are you cut out to be a farmer? If you love the land, then this 15.09 acre property nestled in the heart of Vernon Valley could be for you. Offering breathtaking and panoramic views of the ski slopes, the classic 1900s farmhouse overwhelms you with character and charm.

From the high ceilings to the wraparound porch to the spacious rooms and eat-in country kitchen with an amazing scenic picture window and staircase to the second floor, classic construction endures.

The formal dining room features hardwood floors and opens to the sun-filled family room with a woodburning stove.

The bright living room and a full bath complete the first level.

The second floor boasts five spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom and walk-up access to the attic.

Included on 9.3 acres is an impressive timber-framed barn complete with an operating tool room, silo, fire escape, lighting and more than 30 stained glass windows.

Also included in the sale is an adjacent additional 6.6 acre parcel with gardens, pasture and green house.

If farm living is the life for you, check out 134 Drew Rd. in Sussex where nature, serenity and the good life abound.