for Harriet & Agnes expands mission of women’s wellness

for Harriet & Agnes Self-Care Boutique & Event Space is highlighting its “Rest. Retail. Ritual.” concept, a mission centered on providing a sanctuary where women can step away from daily stress and focus on personal well-being.

The boutique has been part of the Sussex Main Street community for 18 months. Founder Tameeka Ford said the business is entering a new chapter after she recovered from a serious car accident just one week after opening in June 2024. The crash resulted in memory loss and a lengthy recovery. After operating at partial capacity for more than a year, Ford has returned full time.

“Our passion is providing a space for women to simply be,” Ford said. “After my own journey of healing, I felt a calling to fully realize this haven on Main Street where resting is a valid use of time and breathing is the only requirement.”

The boutique’s concept is built on three pillars: rest, retail and ritual.

The “rest” component includes a complimentary relaxation room where visitors may sample curated loose-leaf teas selected to promote calm and restoration.

The retail section features products created by local women makers, including handcrafted essential oils, soaps and lotions, all selected to support self-care practices.

The “ritual” pillar centers on programming in the boutique’s creative studio. Offerings include a weekly herbalist available Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for informal discussions about plant-based remedies, free community meditation sessions and paid private breathwork appointments designed to help manage stress and anxiety.

Ford said the goal is to create a welcoming pause on Main Street, whether visitors seek conversation, guided wellness services or a quiet moment to recharge.