Fully furnished lake home for the summer

This fully furnished, exceptionally charming three bedroom, two bath lake house is perched on a slope overlooking Highland Lake. Whether you desire to be a permanent resident or enjoy as a vacation spot, it just doesn’t get any better than this.

Glorious views greet you from the large floor to ceiling windows in the living room/dining room which also features a stone wood burning fireplace with insert. The living room opens to a wrap around deck perfect for summer entertaining.

On the upper level are two bedrooms plus a loft with queen beds and a beautifully renovated bath. The lower level offers a primary suite with a second stone fireplace, a queen bed and a queen sized sofa bed. The second bath has heated floors, a shower and both a utility and laundry room that complete that level.

There’s plenty to do at the lake and let’s not forget your very own private dock. Think summer now and be ready to enjoy it with this fantastic Highland Lakes home.