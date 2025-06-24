Real estate: Cozy home in Highland Lakes

This ranch-style home has a great one-level floor plan with two nicely sized bedrooms sharing a full bath.
The living room offers high ceilings and a stone fireplace with insert.
The basement level has a convenient laundry area plus a utility area and loads of storage.
For relaxing outdoors, this listing features a patio, deck and fenced-in yard.
You can stroll to the beach and the clubhouse with ease and partake in loads of summertime activities.
You can’t go wrong with this one whether a permanent residence or a summer getaway.