Real estate: Cozy home in Highland Lakes

| 24 Jun 2025 | 05:36
This ranch-style home has a great one-level floor plan with two nicely sized bedrooms sharing a full bath.

The living room offers high ceilings and a stone fireplace with insert.

The basement level has a convenient laundry area plus a utility area and loads of storage.

For relaxing outdoors, this listing features a patio, deck and fenced-in yard.

You can stroll to the beach and the clubhouse with ease and partake in loads of summertime activities.

You can’t go wrong with this one whether a permanent residence or a summer getaway.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 53 Lonaconing Road, Highland Lakes (Vernon)
Price: $300,000
Taxes: $6,017 (2024)
Agent: Dawn Corbo, Weichert, Realtors
Agent’s cell: 973-222-1609