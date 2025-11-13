Home has unbeatable location

Tucked away in the Sunset Ridge section of Barry Lakes, this excellently maintained split level home blends privacy, comfort and charm with absolutely no lake dues.

You’ll treasure the inviting, open and bright layout with the first floor possessing a large eat-in kitchen, a cozy den which could easily transform into an office or fourth bedroom. With the half bath and garage access, the basement is bursting with the potential for your creative ideas. There’s already a laundry room in place.

The main level boasts soaring cathedral ceilings.

Upstairs, three generous bedrooms and a beautifully renovated bath complete the home.

From the deck, you can take in the gorgeous wooded backdrop backed up by state property.

Truly an unbeatable location close to state parks, public recreation and the historic town of Warwick, N.Y.