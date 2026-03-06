Hudson Highlands Nature Center seeks vendors

Hudson Highlands Nature Center is seeking vendors for its Earth Day Market taking place at its Earth Day celebration on April 18. The event will be held rain or shine at the center’s Outdoor Discovery Campus in Cornwall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Only makers/vendors who sell up-cycled/recycled, locally sourced or handmade items, packaged locally made food/drinks, fresh produce, or are a local small shop that sells sustainable items are eligible to participate in the market.

Registration deadline is April 3 at 12 p.m. or until spaces are filled. For more information and to register visit https://shorturl.at/qyq1J

Visit hhnaturecenter.org for more information about the Hudson Highlands Nature Center.