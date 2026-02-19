Lake Conway home offers serene privacy

This beautiful bi-level on a 1.74 acre lot in serene Lake Conway will fulfill all your dreams. With three excellently sized bedrooms and two full baths, there is convenient space for all.

The home is neatly tucked behind state land and even has a tranquil stream.

The family room is spacious with a walk-out access to a large yard. The kitchen and one bath have both been updated. A one-car garage and ample parking provide convenience for you and your vehicles.

Lake Conway located near Route 515 offers an easy commuter route. The rural charm of the lake secures access to seasonal swimming, fishing and boating.

Get ready to live your best life at Lake Conway.