Lake Panorama raised ranch

Feel like you’re on vacation every day with this two-bedroom, one-bath near the lake, clubhouse and activities.

A relaxing deck overlooks a serene backyard. The kitchen opens to the dining room and the large living room with a fireplace. Two spacious bedrooms make life roomy.

The partially finished basement has a wood-burning stove that doubles winter warmth when needed. The home’s lower level offers an entrance through the garage.

You’ll be thrilled with swimming, hiking, shopping, wineries and farmers’ markets nearby. The listing is also centrally located for commuting while low taxes will happily surprise you.