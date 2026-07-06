Lake style lifestyle

This move-in ready lake style home on over a quarter acre features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, beautiful lake views and easy access to the beach. The listing also blends functionality, comfort and charm because of new appliances and spacious living areas.

Highland Lakes is certainly a great place to be in the summer being the home of seven lakes and five beaches, seasonal events, playgrounds and basketball, tennis and pickleball courts. It provides the perfect balance of recreation and tranquility. In the colder months, enjoyment is gathering around the home’s cozy fireplace and also year round activities at the clubhouse.

Don’t be the one to miss the opportunity of owning your own lakeside retreat in Highland Lakes where every season offers something special.