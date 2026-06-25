Lincoln Avenue raised ranch

What could be better than celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday than with a new home on Lincoln Ave. in Vernon Township. This spacious raised ranch offers four bedrooms and two baths. Nestled in the scenic hills of Vernon, you’ll be mesmerized by the sweeping mountain views. The front deck really captures the panoramic views.

Once inside, you’ll appreciate the hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters, stunning fireplace, freshly painted interior and practical natural gas.

Outside will make you happy and gain peace of mind with a built-in garage, a new septic system and new roof, both in 2018 as well as a new furnace in 2024.

Enjoy the holiday celebration and your brand new home. Don’t miss this star-spangled opportunity.