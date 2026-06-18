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Lovely home in the Hollow

| 18 Jun 2026 | 03:42
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow
    Lovely home in the Hollow

Nestled on a private 1.56 acre corner lot, this beautifully maintained bi-level features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

It possesses the ideal layout, spacious bedrooms and wonderfully versatile living areas. The kitchen provides all the bells and whistles plus a breakfast bar. A gas fireplace graces the family room. Central air is ready to cool on those warm summer days and nights. A built-in garage houses your vehicles and adds room for storage. A whole house generator hook-up offers peace of mind and convenience.

Outside, the backyard doubles as a private, gorgeous retreat complete with an expansive patio, privacy fence and stunning in-ground saltwater pool just itching for summer fun.

Enjoy every season in the classic home, don’t miss this opportunity to own and enjoy a truly exceptional home.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 14 Lounsberry Hollow Rd., Vernon Twp., NJ
Price: $629,007
Taxes: $9,689
Agent: Keren Gonen, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s Cell: 551-262-4062