Lovely home in the Hollow

Nestled on a private 1.56 acre corner lot, this beautifully maintained bi-level features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

It possesses the ideal layout, spacious bedrooms and wonderfully versatile living areas. The kitchen provides all the bells and whistles plus a breakfast bar. A gas fireplace graces the family room. Central air is ready to cool on those warm summer days and nights. A built-in garage houses your vehicles and adds room for storage. A whole house generator hook-up offers peace of mind and convenience.

Outside, the backyard doubles as a private, gorgeous retreat complete with an expansive patio, privacy fence and stunning in-ground saltwater pool just itching for summer fun.

Enjoy every season in the classic home, don’t miss this opportunity to own and enjoy a truly exceptional home.