A picture perfect colonial

Vernon /
| 18 Dec 2025 | 03:32
    A picture perfect colonial
Nestled on a level half acre, this four-bedroom, three-bath classic colonial is wonderfully maintained and move-in ready.

You’ll be impressed with the spacious rooms like the expansive living and formal dining rooms and a huge eat-in kitchen. The cozy family room boasts a fireplace. The primary bedroom has a full bath and a walk-in closet. It’s room and space for all.

Perks and updates include natural gas, a new septic on the way, a convenient whole house generator and the most excellent location to Route 23.

Enjoy all that the Sussex-Vernon Township area has to offer.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 9 Crest Hill Dr., Sussex, NJ
Price: $524,900
Taxes: $9,505
Agent: Pamela Willard, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s Cell: 973-903-4114