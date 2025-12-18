A picture perfect colonial

Nestled on a level half acre, this four-bedroom, three-bath classic colonial is wonderfully maintained and move-in ready.

You’ll be impressed with the spacious rooms like the expansive living and formal dining rooms and a huge eat-in kitchen. The cozy family room boasts a fireplace. The primary bedroom has a full bath and a walk-in closet. It’s room and space for all.

Perks and updates include natural gas, a new septic on the way, a convenient whole house generator and the most excellent location to Route 23.

Enjoy all that the Sussex-Vernon Township area has to offer.