Main lake living

This rustic three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home is perched high on the lot offering magnificent sweeping views and a front row seat to active lake life.

You can indulge in gorgeous sunsets from your own private dock and inviting enclosed sunroom.

The home is located perfectly across from the main beach and the Highland Lakes Clubhouse. Seasonal activities run all year long, proving lake life is the absolute best. This residence excellently benefits both the permanent or the weekend getaway resident. Also minutes from Vernon Center and Warwick, N.Y.

The lake awaits.