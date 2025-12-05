x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Love where you live

Highland Lakes /
| 05 Dec 2025 | 01:25
    Love where you live
    Love where you live
    Love where you live
    Love where you live
    Love where you live
    Love where you live

This peaceful retreat in the heart of Highland Lakes could be your New Year’s desire. This year- round residence in the private lake community is recently updated, move-in ready and offers single level living with NO stairs.

Featuring two bedrooms and one bath, this listing also features a perfectly functional kitchen, convenient laundry room, bright cozy light filled spaces and offers a short stroll to the lake and masterful seasonal views.

Community amenities include seven private beaches, five pristine lakes, a clubhouse, two parks, two playgrounds, pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.

This charming home boasts a supreme blend of location, lifestyle and lake life.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 204 Winetka Rd., Highland Lakes, NJ
Price: 345,000
Taxes: $ 6,139 (2024)
Agent: Angela Peacock, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s Cell: 973-600-1543