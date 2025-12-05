Love where you live

This peaceful retreat in the heart of Highland Lakes could be your New Year’s desire. This year- round residence in the private lake community is recently updated, move-in ready and offers single level living with NO stairs.
Featuring two bedrooms and one bath, this listing also features a perfectly functional kitchen, convenient laundry room, bright cozy light filled spaces and offers a short stroll to the lake and masterful seasonal views.
Community amenities include seven private beaches, five pristine lakes, a clubhouse, two parks, two playgrounds, pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.
This charming home boasts a supreme blend of location, lifestyle and lake life.
Address: 204 Winetka Rd., Highland Lakes, NJ
Price: 345,000
Taxes: $ 6,139 (2024)
Agent: Angela Peacock, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s Cell: 973-600-1543