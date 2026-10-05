McAfee Yarn Shop celebrates grand opening in Vernon

McAfee Yarn Shop celebrated its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 3, at Colonial Plaza, marking the opening of a new local gathering place for knitting and crochet enthusiasts.

Founded by Vernon resident Christine Reder, the shop grew from a longtime dream and offers a curated selection of yarn, knitting and crochet supplies.

The shop also provides classes for crafters of all skill levels and hosts weekly social stitching nights.

Reder said she hopes McAfee Yarn Shop will become more than a place to purchase supplies. The shop is intended as a welcoming space where people can connect, share skills and build friendships through creativity.

The shop’s mission is to provide “a cozy space to craft, learn, and build community.”