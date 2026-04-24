Mountain Creek Resort opens bike park for 2026 season

Mountain Creek Resort has opened its bike park for the 2026 season, welcoming riders to its network of downhill trails and terrain.

The bike park features about 60 trails designed for a range of skill levels, from beginners to advanced riders, including technical rock sections, flow trails and more than 60 jumps and features. The park offers 1,040 feet of vertical drop serviced by a high-speed gondola.

Resort officials said rentals and instructional programs are available, including a beginner package that includes lift access, equipment and a guided lesson.

“We’re excited to kick off another season at Mountain Creek,” said General Manager Evan Kovach. “There’s no better time to get outside and experience our trails.”

Full-day and twilight tickets are available, with opening weekend beginning with limited access for passholders followed by general public access.

Spring hours will run through mid-June, with expanded daily operations beginning later in the month for the summer season.

Located about an hour from New York City, the resort offers year-round outdoor recreation, including biking, zip tours, water park attractions and winter sports.