Nielsen Ford donates tools, $3,350 to Habitat for Humanity

Nielsen Ford of Sussex has donated tools and $3,350 to Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey to support the nonprofit’s efforts to build homes and strengthen communities.

The cash donation represents a portion of the dealership’s vehicle sales during June. In addition to the monetary contribution, Nielsen Ford helped stock Habitat NWNJ’s tool trailer with donated tools.

Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey was created in 2025 through the merger of the Warren County and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity affiliates. The organization has served Sussex County since 1993 and Warren County since 1999.

A nonprofit affiliated with Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat NWNJ’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.