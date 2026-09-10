Not your ordinary ranch home

Set on 1.13 acres, this three bedroom, two and a half bath listing possesses an open flowing floor plan and has approximately 2,200 square feet of living space. Character is everywhere. From the dramatic floor to ceiling stone fireplace and hardwood floors to ornate moldings and architectural details to an abundance of windows and perfect natural light.

The list of beautiful, functional rooms is amazing. An updated kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, a unique fireside sitting room, a flex/pool room with a wall of windows overlooking the property and a bonus/ rec. room currently being used as a fourth bedroom will impress you when you tour the home.

The backyard retreat with a garden and fire pit area as well as a fenced-in 18’X 36’ inground pool will fulfill your outdoor pleasures.

If storage is your critical concern, this home solves the situation with a huge unfinished basement, a two-car garage plus storage loft and an entire attic just waiting to provide extra storage.

Relax on your new covered porch because with this stunning home the good life is within reach.