Real estate: 55-plus townhouse has perfect blend

Located in Wantage’s Clove Hill Manor neighborhood, this beautifully maintained three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse perfectly blends low-maintenance living, comfort and active lifestyle.

The open-concept kitchen sparkles with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

With the dining room and family room, the spacious primary ensuite bedroom with walk-in closet completes the first level.

The second floor boasts two large additional bedrooms with walk-ins, a full bath, a living room space and a bonus room, which offers a unique possibility for guests, visitors, hobbies, even optional live-in support.

An unfinished walk-out basement conquers storage as the basement walks out to the patio.

This lovely home is near the clubhouse, pool and pickleball courts.

Live large and live well!