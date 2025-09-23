x
Real estate: 55-plus townhouse has perfect blend

Wantage /
| 23 Sep 2025 | 06:32
Located in Wantage’s Clove Hill Manor neighborhood, this beautifully maintained three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse perfectly blends low-maintenance living, comfort and active lifestyle.

The open-concept kitchen sparkles with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

With the dining room and family room, the spacious primary ensuite bedroom with walk-in closet completes the first level.

The second floor boasts two large additional bedrooms with walk-ins, a full bath, a living room space and a bonus room, which offers a unique possibility for guests, visitors, hobbies, even optional live-in support.

An unfinished walk-out basement conquers storage as the basement walks out to the patio.

This lovely home is near the clubhouse, pool and pickleball courts.

Live large and live well!

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 19 Prospect Circle, Wantage
Price: $475,000
Taxes: $6,992
Agent: Alison E. Miller, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s cell: 862-266-6873