Real estate: Rare new-construction ranch

Built in 2025, this ranch, close to the center of town, offers three ample bedrooms with huge closets and two full baths.

The kitchen shines with tons of cabinets, gorgeous stone countertops and an undermount stainless steel sink.

Large living and dining rooms are right off the kitchen.

Sliders from the dining room lead to an oversized deck with stairs down to a paver patio.

The primary bedroom boasts a full bath and walk-in closet.

Great perks include city water/sewer, central air, natural gas heating, vinyl siding, paved driveway fitting three to four cars, and low taxes. It also is minutes from the new ShopRite.

This is definitely a stunning listing that needs the savvy home buyer’s attention.