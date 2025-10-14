x
Real estate: Warmth and charm in every room

Sussex /
| 14 Oct 2025 | 03:29
This 10-room beautifully updated Victorian home is available to rent.

You’ll adore the refinished hardwood floors throughout and the spacious kitchen with elegant countertops and stylish backsplash.

The lower level features a convenient kitchenette with a private entrance from the backyard.

With four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, there’s tons of room for everyone.

A lovely, inviting porch makes relaxing easy.

Ample parking plus a one-car garage is included with the rental.

With a prime commuter location, this home is move-in ready and full of character.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 765 Route 23, Sussex
Rent: $2,800 a month
Agents: Cristina Bouzyla and Samantha Klein, Weichert, Realtors
Cristina’s cell: 973-975-6470
Samantha’s cell: 862-312-8686