RoNetco honors long-time associates

RoNetco ShopRite associates were honored at their 34th Annual Awards Recognition Breakfast.

Perona Farms was the site of the celebration as 146 ShopRite associates were recognized for career milestones with the company. The celebration marked 5 years through 50 years of service. Representing virtually every department in the supermarkets, ShopRite Wines and Spirits stores, and RoNetco’s Corporate Headquarters, associates were recognized for their many years of outstanding service to ShopRite customers.

“Today we come together once again to celebrate another year of success and acknowledge another group of dedicated associates who have given their time and energy to making RoNetco a great and successful organization,” Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dominick J. Romano said.

Each celebrant received a gold pin and those celebrating anniversaries from 10 to 50 years (in five-year increments) also received a commemorative gift.

Six associates were inducted into the Quarter Century Club, celebrating 25 years of service, bringing the total inductees to 306; three were honored for 30 years of service, five for 35 years, five associates celebrated 40 year milestones with the company; nine were honored for their 45th anniversary; and one associate reached his 50th anniversary, starting with RoNetco in 1972.

“We have heard amazing stories from the people in this room about friends, co-workers, and customers that make us realize how special RoNetco truly is,” Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Romano said. “You have all shown that you care deeply for one another and the memories you share throughout your years with our company. We live here, we work here, and we give here.”