Serene country living at its finest

Charm abounds throughout this three-bedroom ranch set in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon! Enjoy life in a tight-knit welcoming community with so many updates, including the newer windows, siding, roof, furnace and central air! A custom eat-in kitchen features loads of counter space, plus a pantry closet and custom cabinetry. Enjoy life in Sussex County and take full advantage of everything this area has to offer, from fishing, kayaking, and summer swims to winter skating parties on the lake. This is a home for all seasons, with bird watching among the activities you can enjoy when you make your home here.

A two-tiered deck is the perfect vantage point to enjoy fall sights. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet allowing you ample storage space, and all bedrooms are conveniently laid out on the same level so you can keep your loved ones close at night. An unfinished walk-out basement with sliders to the backyard offers expansion potential and includes a laundry/utility room area that makes your life extra convenient. This property is located about 57 miles from Manhattan but it feels like a world away when you are deep in the thick of country living with adventures just minutes away, including hiking, golf, skiing, fishing and even close by to the wineries of Warwick, NY.

If this sounds like the lifestyle you have been yearning for, then the time is now to make your home in Vernon. This is a property that offers you stunning views and room to roam. Contact Karen Glowacki for an appointment by calling 973-764-5555 and get ready to meet your new home!