Single-level living in Vernon

Set on almost a half acre, this three-bedroom, one-full bath listing is perfect as a first home or for those looking to downsize. Hardwood floors and a generously-sized updated eat-in kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room that cozies up to a delightful pellet stove in the winter months and outdoors to the fenced-in yard in warmer weather.

Relax in the lower level recreation room plus a wood burning stove for added coziness.

If you’re the adventurous outdoor type, you’re just minutes away from Mountain Creek, the Appalachian Trail and great golfing.

Check out this listing also near to Vernon Town Center.