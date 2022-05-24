Spacious three-bedroom home in Sussex

Ready, set, home! A completely renovated 1900 Colonial with a gorgeously updated kitchen that gleams with new appliances, an enormous center island, open floor plan and more just waiting to be discovered in Sussex Borough. This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home has charm for the ages with custom old Victorian moldings, an original staircase and Victorian charm throughout. Here is everything you have been yearning for in a home with a sprawling master suite complete with cathedral ceilings and a fantastic master bath.

There are updates throughout the home so that you will easily note the pride of ownership abounding on this property. This spacious home is well proportioned with large bedrooms. There’s a walk up attic perfectly suited for your home office or a playroom, or just added storage. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level. Custom built-ins add a bit of extra flair. There’s also a large country porch, and big level backyard with over three-quarters of an acre of land.

This property also includes town water and sewer, natural gas, a new roof, plus a first-floor laundry room. This home is truly a must see! If you’re ready to make a change, this is the perfect place to do it with public utilities so you can rest easy knowing the big picture is taken care of for you. Views of the mountains and a shady tree-lined property make this one a winner. Contact Kelly Mitchell for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400 and get ready to make yourself at home!