Stately Colonial awaits you

A stately Colonial with a gorgeous backyard oasis awaits you in Vernon. Discriminating buyers can’t help but be pleased by this breathe-taking property. Over one-and-a-half acres of land awaits at 85 Lake Pochung Road in Vernon. Everything your family needs to feel at home is here in this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

Central air keeps you comfortable no matter what the season. A large updated Country Kitchen with more than enough room to eat and easy access to the back yard makes it a breeze to entertain. All three full baths have been recently updated. A family room with gas fireplace makes for a great atmosphere as the days grow colder and with beautiful windows allowing for plenty of natural light and views of your backyard paradise.

This home is the epitome of luxury with an enormous and perfectly level backyard plus in-ground pool with new pump and filter to complete this picturesque scene. And if that’s not enough to make you want to move right in, check out the master bedroom suite with separate stall shower and full walk-in closet.

All of the bedrooms are large. A spacious first floor laundry room keeps your life simple and an open floor plan allows you to remain in the hub of your home no matter whether you are whipping up dinner or relaxing with friends. There’s abundant storage throughout the home with two attics and a two car attached garage. This home has to be seen to be believed.

