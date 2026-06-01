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The best of the best

Upper Plateau /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 12:20
    The best of the best
    The best of the best
    The best of the best
    The best of the best
    The best of the best
    The best of the best
    The best of the best
    The best of the best

This majestic four-bedroom, three-bath colonial home is set on 1.24 acres of perfectly landscaped property. It’s gorgeous inside and out, with its fenced-in yard, newly painted deck, hardwood floors and impressive two- story foyer.

The spacious kitchen boasts oak cabinets, granite, tiled backsplash and cozy breakfast nook. The formal dining and living rooms are amazing while the family room features a wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck.

Upstairs are four excellently-sized bedrooms with two bathrooms upstairs and the third on the first level.

The finished lower level delivers a rec. room/exercise room and additional storage.

Major updates include HVAC in 2023, a new water heater- 2024, a new furnace in 2018 and a whole house generator.

This gem of a home awaits. Pack your bags.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 15 Upper Plateau Dr., Vernon, NJ
Price: $699,900
Taxes: $13,748
Agent: Catherine Kut, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s Cell: 973-903-2908