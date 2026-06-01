The best of the best

This majestic four-bedroom, three-bath colonial home is set on 1.24 acres of perfectly landscaped property. It’s gorgeous inside and out, with its fenced-in yard, newly painted deck, hardwood floors and impressive two- story foyer.

The spacious kitchen boasts oak cabinets, granite, tiled backsplash and cozy breakfast nook. The formal dining and living rooms are amazing while the family room features a wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck.

Upstairs are four excellently-sized bedrooms with two bathrooms upstairs and the third on the first level.

The finished lower level delivers a rec. room/exercise room and additional storage.

Major updates include HVAC in 2023, a new water heater- 2024, a new furnace in 2018 and a whole house generator.

This gem of a home awaits. Pack your bags.