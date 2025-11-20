The keyword is new

Situated on almost a half acre, this three bedroom, two bath updated ranch blends the best of single level living with modern comfort and design. An open floor plan and large windows reinforce the seamless flow of indoor and outdoor living.

The savvy home shopper will relish the newness of the roof, new garage doors, the new central air system being installed and the updated kitchen and baths.

Equally impressive are the gleaming hardwood floors, lovely family and great rooms, efficient home office, full basement, fenced-in backyard and oversized party deck.

Minutes from Vernon skiing, hiking, golf and wineries, this beauty of a home deserves your utmost attention.