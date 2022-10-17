The townhouse you’ve been dreaming of

This beautiful townhouse end unit is the one you have been dreaming of with an open floor plan and ample living space.

Come and make yourself at home in this gorgeous living room with wall of windows and gas fireplace. A dining room with sliders to the deck is roomy and bright. There’s an updated extended kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a pantry. This home has three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms with over 1,800 feet of living space.

The primary bedroom features its own bath and double closets plus a walk in closet and a private deck to a yard. There’s a huge recreation room with an extra room that could be storage or a small office. There’s all new flooring in this end unit with a straight staircase. Here you get a lot of bang for your buck with a great location, beautiful living space and amazing views and even an outdoor space so you can take it all in.

Central air, natural gas and a maintenance free lifestyle are all included with this property. Make your appointment today. Call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 and see this one in person.