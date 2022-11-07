This is the home you’ve been waiting for

Everything you have been looking for in a home is readily found here from the beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances to the wonderful open layout that carries you easily between the dining room and living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace.

Sliders to the deck leading to the golf course allow you to easily make the most of this great location and its stunning world class views. A primary bedroom is conveniently located on the first level with walk-in closet and master bath and fireplace. You can relax with ease in this amazing space that seems perfectly suited to your tastes and lifestyle! There are three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths so your family will have more than enough room to spread out. There’s also a laundry room handily located on the main level for your convenience.

Two more bedrooms are found upstairs, one with a walk-in closet plus a loft for extra space. The finished basement is set up as an extra entertaining and guest space with a projector and surround sound allowing you to easily customize this space as a theater room. There’s also a huge utility room for an abundance of storage space with a two car attached garage.

Come enjoy all that Crystal Springs and this area has to offer. Call Kristi Anderson for an appointment so you can see this one of a kind property for yourself and enjoy the best of country living with a low maintenance lifestyle. Call 973-814-7344 and see this one in person!