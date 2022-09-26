Vernon home priced to sell

A stunner of a home awaits in the Pleasant Valley Lake section of Vernon.

Come and see what all the fuss is about in this great lake community. This is the perfect home for you and your family with a picturesque location with ample opportunities for recreation just steps away.

There are three bedrooms and one full bath. A new septic is set to be installed before closing.

This charming home has granite countertops in a well-lit, cheery kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a full finished walkout basement with paver stone patio. This home is in prime condition with everything done with you in mind so you can just pack your bags and move right in.

A private backyard set on just under three-quarters of an acre in a beautiful lake community. Come home to a year-round vacation! Here you will have all of the space you have been desiring in a great location so you can just sit back and enjoy the good life.

This private property is surrounded by trees so you are well shielded from prying eyes with an expansive front yard adding to the curb appeal.

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Pam Willard at 973-729-7141 and see this property in person!

There are ample spaces for relaxing and unwinding both inside and out of this home. Take note of the well apportioned family room and the patio which serves as the perfect place to host a fall barbecue. There’s no time like the present to make yourself at home.