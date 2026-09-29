Vernon welcomes new owner of Fox and Bear Bed and Breakfast

Vernon welcomes new owner Denise Falco of the Fox and Bear Bed and Breakfast and the Mossy Owl. The soft opening is Oct. 1 and 2 while the official ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday Oct. 3 at noon.

According to Falco, the B&B’s eight rooms are renovated and freshly painted and reflect the charm and character of the home. Living on site and ready to serve her guests, she enthusiastically states that the breakfasts are all home cooked and are three courses daily.

During her 10 weeks of ownership, Falco has greeted and hosted guests from Michigan, Connecticut, St. Louis and Baltimore.

“There have also been locals and New Jerseyans who enjoy the weekend getaway experience,” she said.

Also available at the B&B is the Chandelier Room which will serve as a gathering space for local meetings and events.

The café renamed the Mossy Owl reflects the rustic nature theme. Former employee Denise Jurewicz will return as café manager as well as other former employees and new locals.

“The café will be local and community driven,” mentioned Falco.

A traditional menu will be available as well as many delicious surprises. Specialty drinks sport names familiar to the local area like Vernon Valley Latte, the Pochuck and the Wawayanda Cold Brew.

Falco has embraced the community of Vernon by joining both Chambers of Commerce of Vernon and the Sussex County Chamber. She also provides news and information on her new business through Facebook and Instagram.