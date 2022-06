Green Team Realty, which has offices in both Sussex and Orange counties, recently announced the promotion of Vikki Garby to the role of president.

Established in 2005 by Warwick-native, Geoffrey Green, Green Team Realty began as a locally owned and operated full-service agency. It is now among the top 1% of real estate agencies in its region.

In an announcement, Green said, “It is time for us to take the next step in terms of growing our organization. We have proven over the course of time that we can deliver a great environment for real estate agents to thrive, and for them to, in turn, deliver an exceptional experience to all of their clients. Promoting Vikki Garby to president of Green Team Realty will allow us to seek out new opportunities for more sales associates in new locations. Vikki is definitely the right person to help us achieve the intended growth we are seeking.”

The promotion will also allow Green to dedicate more time to NuOp, a digital marketplace that he co-founded that lets members make money by exchanging business deals with one another. However, Green will still remain the “real estate broker of record” for all Green Team agencies and continue to oversee all related operations.

“I am extremely excited to take on this new and challenging role. Geoff has big shoes to fill. I have learned so much from him since joining his brokerage and I intend to exceed his expectations with this incredible opportunity.” Garby stated.

Garby graduated from Cornell University in 1997 with a focus on finance. After graduation, she began her career in investment banking as an analyst with Deutsche Bank, and eventually moved up to the role of director, until the financial crisis of 2008 when she was laid off due to downsizing. After that, she pursued real estate investments with her husband and eventually obtained her real estate license.

Since joining Green Team Reality, Garby has been name a top salesperson, and the recipient of many awards. While president, she will continue to work with current and past clients to ensure their real estate needs are met.

“She is clearly a rising star in this industry and she is ready to take on the role of president at Green Team Realty. We are just thrilled to see how far Vikki can lead our organization,” said Green.

“My goals are to make sure our agents continue to be well supported as they work towards their career goals. I will also seek new tools and opportunities to keep our agency one step ahead so we can continue to provide the very best service to our clients. Growing Green Team Realty will occur strategically and in a controlled manner such that our level of service and the quality of our agents shall not waver.” said Garby.