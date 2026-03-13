x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Wantage home gives room to roam

Wantage /
| 13 Mar 2026 | 12:48
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam
    Wantage home gives room to roam

This custom center hall colonial beauty features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and boasts four levels of living space with the future possibility of an in-law suite. Meticulously maintained and updated, the home on almost an acre is nestled in one of Wantage’s most coveted park-like neighborhoods.

Gorgeously perfect, it will be simply your pride and joy with luxury vinyl flooring throughout, custom built-ins in the den, a breakfast bar, high end appliances and a Trex deck.

New is the keyword and peace of mind is the wonderful result. This home boasts new central air units, a new roof, new furnace, new driveway, new water softener and an inground pool with new liners.

Seeing this beautiful residence will convince you that you have found your new home.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 10 Mountain View Dr., Wantage, NJ
Price: $779,900
Taxes: $10,756
Agent: Christine N. Marotta, Mountain Properties
Agent’s Cell: 973-902-9186