Wantage home gives room to roam

This custom center hall colonial beauty features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and boasts four levels of living space with the future possibility of an in-law suite. Meticulously maintained and updated, the home on almost an acre is nestled in one of Wantage’s most coveted park-like neighborhoods.

Gorgeously perfect, it will be simply your pride and joy with luxury vinyl flooring throughout, custom built-ins in the den, a breakfast bar, high end appliances and a Trex deck.

New is the keyword and peace of mind is the wonderful result. This home boasts new central air units, a new roof, new furnace, new driveway, new water softener and an inground pool with new liners.

Seeing this beautiful residence will convince you that you have found your new home.