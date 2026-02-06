Vernon home is the ultimate listing

Your home search is over. Just check out this spectacular custom expanded ranch style home nestled on parklike grounds. Amazingly, this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath beauty has been completely and meticulously updated and renovated over the last eight years.

The inviting kitchen boasts appealing granite, a custom backsplash and stainless- steel appliances. An open, airy glass atrium/den will impress, complete with a wood burning stove to ward off those polar evenings. A second fireplace graces the family room.

The paramount key word for this home is new. The benefits are a new Trex deck, new gutters, a new roof, a new septic, new siding, new water heater, a completely refurbished furnace. It’s super comfy with a heated two car garage.

A commuter’s dream with a close ride to Routes 515, 23 and 287.

Blending comfort, functionality and future peace of mind, this listing is truly the ONE.