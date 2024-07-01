x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

1,000 attend township’s first car show

VERNON. More than 100 vehicles, dating from 1917 to today, are displayed along Main Street.

Vernon /
| 01 Jul 2024 | 05:17
    First-place went to a 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Luis Palaez. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Anthony Rossi)
    First-place went to a 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Luis Palaez. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Anthony Rossi)
    Cliff Pysher won second place with a 1949 Chevy pickup truck. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Anthony Rossi)
    Cliff Pysher won second place with a 1949 Chevy pickup truck. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Anthony Rossi)
    John Stearns of Hamburg took third place with a 1962 Plymouth Savoy. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Anthony Rossi)
    John Stearns of Hamburg took third place with a 1962 Plymouth Savoy. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Anthony Rossi)
    Vehicles on display at the Vernon Car Show on Sunday, June 23. (Photos by Daniele Sciuto)
    Vehicles on display at the Vernon Car Show on Sunday, June 23. (Photos by Daniele Sciuto)
    1927 Model T Ford Roadster owned by Jeff and Debbie King of Lafayette.
    1927 Model T Ford Roadster owned by Jeff and Debbie King of Lafayette.
    1946 Willys Jeep CJ2A owner Steven Gluck of Vernon. He said this was the first year of the civilian model.
    1946 Willys Jeep CJ2A owner Steven Gluck of Vernon. He said this was the first year of the civilian model.
    1970 Chevy C10 pickup owned by Robert Regling of Milford, Pa., He built it himself.
    1970 Chevy C10 pickup owned by Robert Regling of Milford, Pa., He built it himself.
    Jimmy Raperto and Jeanette Emmerich of the Vernon Township Fire Department, which benefited from the car show.
    Jimmy Raperto and Jeanette Emmerich of the Vernon Township Fire Department, which benefited from the car show.
    1984 Monte Carlo decorated in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It is owned by Dave Miller of Green Township.
    1984 Monte Carlo decorated in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It is owned by Dave Miller of Green Township.
    Cars and trucks line Main Street for Vernon’s Car Show on Sunday, June 23.
    Cars and trucks line Main Street for Vernon’s Car Show on Sunday, June 23.
    More vehicles on display.
    More vehicles on display.
    1917 Willys Overland.
    1917 Willys Overland.
    1948 Ford owned by Gil Belcher.
    1948 Ford owned by Gil Belcher.
    1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS454 owner Fred Van Strander of Upper Greenwood Lake.
    1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS454 owner Fred Van Strander of Upper Greenwood Lake.
    2016 Dodge Challenger R/T owned by Chris and Kerry Garvey of Newton.
    2016 Dodge Challenger R/T owned by Chris and Kerry Garvey of Newton.
    2016 Dodge Challenger R/T owned by Chris and Kerry Garvey of Newton.
    2016 Dodge Challenger R/T owned by Chris and Kerry Garvey of Newton.
    2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 owned by Tim Barrett of Vernon.
    2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 owned by Tim Barrett of Vernon.
    Damian and Rachel Kwasniak of Sussex brought a 2021 Maserati Levante.
    Damian and Rachel Kwasniak of Sussex brought a 2021 Maserati Levante.
    1,000 attend township’s first car show
    Jeep Gladiator
    Jeep Gladiator
    Jeep Gladiator
    Jeep Gladiator
    Cars in display.
    Cars in display.
    Military and first-responder vehicles were part of the show. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Military and first-responder vehicles were part of the show. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Ryan Pascarella, owner of Hi Energy Entertainment.
    Ryan Pascarella, owner of Hi Energy Entertainment.
    Vanessa Wainio and her mother, Donna, in the Homer’s Girls food truck. Vanessa owns the food truck with her sister Amanda Wainio-Viegas. Donna was helping her daughter. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Vanessa Wainio and her mother, Donna, in the Homer’s Girls food truck. Vanessa owns the food truck with her sister Amanda Wainio-Viegas. Donna was helping her daughter. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Proceeds of the car show went to local volunteer fire departments. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    Proceeds of the car show went to local volunteer fire departments. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)

Cars and trucks both old and new lined Main Street in Vernon on Sunday, June 23 for the township’s first car show.

The show, with 110 vehicles, attracted about 1,000 people.

Vernon Recreation organized the event to raise funds for local volunteer fire departments, Vernon Emergency Medical Services and the Office of Emergency Management.

Mayor Anthony Rossi, who is a car guy, suggested the idea, said Meg Wahnon, an executive assistant in the Recreation Department.

Robert Regling of Milford, Pa., was there with a red 1970 Chevy C10 pickup. “It’s nice that people notice it. I built it myself.”

Chris and Kerry Garvey of Newton were showing a 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T. They said this was the first car show they entered in a couple years. They came to support the fire department and EMS workers.

Rossi was a judge for the car show along with Vernon Fire Commissioner John Cosh and Gil Belcher. They chose the first-, second- and third-place winners of Best in Show.

First place went to a 1976 orange Pontiac Trans Am owned by Luis Palaez. A 1949 red Chevy pickup truck owned by Cliff Pysher placed second, and a 1962 Plymouth Savoy owned by John Stearns took third place.

Food trucks lined up in front of the Vernon Township Fire Department sold hot pretzels, hot dogs, coffee, Italian ices, barbecue and more.

Lawn games were set up near the food trucks.

Ryan Pascarella, owner of Hi Energy Entertainment, was hired as the DJ for the car show.

Members of the Vernon Township Fire Department sold raffle tickets and some food. Vernon Recreation also organized a silent auction.