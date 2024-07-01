1,000 attend township’s first car show

Cars and trucks both old and new lined Main Street in Vernon on Sunday, June 23 for the township’s first car show.

The show, with 110 vehicles, attracted about 1,000 people.

Vernon Recreation organized the event to raise funds for local volunteer fire departments, Vernon Emergency Medical Services and the Office of Emergency Management.

Mayor Anthony Rossi, who is a car guy, suggested the idea, said Meg Wahnon, an executive assistant in the Recreation Department.

Robert Regling of Milford, Pa., was there with a red 1970 Chevy C10 pickup. “It’s nice that people notice it. I built it myself.”

Chris and Kerry Garvey of Newton were showing a 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T. They said this was the first car show they entered in a couple years. They came to support the fire department and EMS workers.

Rossi was a judge for the car show along with Vernon Fire Commissioner John Cosh and Gil Belcher. They chose the first-, second- and third-place winners of Best in Show.

First place went to a 1976 orange Pontiac Trans Am owned by Luis Palaez. A 1949 red Chevy pickup truck owned by Cliff Pysher placed second, and a 1962 Plymouth Savoy owned by John Stearns took third place.

Food trucks lined up in front of the Vernon Township Fire Department sold hot pretzels, hot dogs, coffee, Italian ices, barbecue and more.

Lawn games were set up near the food trucks.

Ryan Pascarella, owner of Hi Energy Entertainment, was hired as the DJ for the car show.

Members of the Vernon Township Fire Department sold raffle tickets and some food. Vernon Recreation also organized a silent auction.