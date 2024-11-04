4 running for 3 Sussex-Wantage school board seats

Four people are running for three seats with full three-year terms on the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education. They are Alissa Cecchini and Leah Marrocco, who are running on a slate; Joseph Gaccione; and Dorothy Witte.

Witte is the board’s vice president, and Cecchini also is an incumbent.

The terms are for three years.

Incumbent Danielle Zill-Barry is running unopposed for one seat with a two-year term.

ALISSA CECCHINI

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for re-election for the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education because I have a child in the district and feel that parental involvement within the district is extremely important since children spend a majority of their time in school.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

The top three things I aim to accomplish if I am re-elected are increasing recess time for children especially at CEL, encouraging more teachers to utilize the grounds outside when teaching certain lessons that allow for it, and making a “manageable” amount of summer work for children in grades 1-8 be used as their first grade when returning in the fall since it is currently optional and there are no incentives for completing it.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel that I am the best candidate for the position having already served three years on the board and accomplishing so much in that short time.

From spearheading the free preschool program to bringing back classroom parents and much more, I will keep bringing up ideas to make the district the best it can be while keeping the best interest of the students, teachers and community in mind.

JOSEPH GACCIONE

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

Our children are the future of our society, and I would love the opportunity to help ensure they have all the resources and building blocks they need to become the best version of themselves.

In addition, I believe family values are incredibly important, and maintaining parental/guardian rights is essential.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Discover ways to improve the school learning environment while keeping tax dollars in mind.

2) Express the importance of/expand upon extracurricular activities, such as sports and clubs.

3) Advocate for and represent the needs of our students, parents and teachers.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am the best candidate for this position because I possess the ability to listen objectively and work together for the betterment of all.

I am reasonable and respectful and I work extremely well in team environments.

I want what’s best for the students, parents and teachers of Sussex Wantage.

Background and qualifications.

I am Sussex County born and raised. A High Point Regional graduate. Johnson & Wales alumni. I am a carpenter by trade.

My passion is wrestling. I am currently a coach for the High Point juniors program. I was an All American in collegiate wrestling. It brings me great fulfillment to help people better themselves - that’s what draws me to coaching.

I am a husband to my lovely wife, Danelle. I take pride in everything I do.

As far as qualifications, I’ve managed the budget of a business that made over $200,000 in yearly profits. During that time, I managed a staff of 13 employees and oversaw a fleet of 350 vehicles.

I’ve been a part of many sports teams, I was selected as a captain on all of them except one which I believe says something about my leadership capabilities, accountability and ability to represent an organization.

LEAH MARROCCO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Sussex Wantage BOE because I want to be involved in my community and be a voice for students, teachers and parents.

I want to be able to share my perspectives on topics that arise, and I want to also hear from the community and improve our district in any aspect needed.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If elected, I would like to see more age-appropriate health lessons being taught in the elementary and middle school, a stricter cellphone possession policy, and I’d like to improve the special-education classification process.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel that my background of working in a school will be beneficial for making decisions and advocating for teachers and staff, students, and parents/guardians.

DOROTHY WITTE

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

It takes time to learn about all aspects of a school district. I’ve learned by taking classes but mainly by being present during school events, meetings and within our community.

I’m available to listen and discuss concerns, ideas or praises while fulfilling our district needs to help our staff educate our children where they feel safe, valued and welcomed.

I am running again to take that knowledge, dig into our policies and continue to share with our board members to constantly try and improve our district as needed.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) The expansion of our free preschool program without increasing the taxpayer’s burden.

2) Expansion of our vocational learning experiences and all enrichment opportunities.

3) Our children having as much interaction with each other and their teachers as possible by exploring how to decrease “online” Chromebook time within our school day.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Throughout my past six years as a board member, I have seen us overcome many challenges, always keeping the safety and educational integrity of our students in the forefront.

I will continue to be mindful of the taxpayer burden while endeavoring to make reasonable budget decisions with the least negative impact.

I have had the privilege of seeing our district grow and look forward to remaining a part of its continued advancements.

Background and qualifications.

My husband, Ken, and I reside in Wantage, where we have raised our three children and three granddaughters. We have both always kept our children’s well-being and education our top priority.

I have served on our board since January 2019 and am currently the vice president.