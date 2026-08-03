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A day at the fair

Augusta. The New Jersey State Fair opened at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on July 31.

Sussex County Fairgrounds /
| 03 Aug 2026 | 10:00
    <b>Children ride the carousel.</b>
    Children ride the carousel. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    A day at the fair
    <b>Fireworks lit up the midway after dark.</b>
    Fireworks lit up the midway after dark. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    <b>Hearts &amp; Hooves had a booth.</b>
    Hearts & Hooves had a booth. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    <b>Brianna Strada, Hampton. 4-H swine queen. As the queen, she said she loves talking to fair-goers and her community. Of course, she loves pigs. The 4-H has 15 clubs, each with a queen representative. </b>
    Brianna Strada, Hampton. 4-H swine queen. As the queen, she said she loves talking to fair-goers and her community. Of course, she loves pigs. The 4-H has 15 clubs, each with a queen representative. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    <b>Alpacas were on display.</b>
    Alpacas were on display. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    <b>These chickens won a 4-H poultry prize.</b>
    These chickens won a 4-H poultry prize. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    <b>Dogs run through an obstacle course</b>
    Dogs run through an obstacle course ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)