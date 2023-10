Thursday, Nov. 9 is the deadline for people to apply for an open seat on the Vernon Township Board of Education.

The term for the seat ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest to the district’s business administrator, Raymond Slamb, at rslamb@vtsd.com and to board president Joseph Sweeney at jsweeney@vtsd.com

Applicants will be interviewed at the board’s work session/public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

For information, call Slamb at 973-764-4186.