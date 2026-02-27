Author Elizabeth Holste to present history of skiing

Author Elizabeth Holste will present a program on the history of skiing in Sussex County for the Vernon Township Historical Society on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.

Holste, an avid skier who grew up skiing at several New Jersey resorts, will discuss the origins of skiing in Sussex County, which date to the 1930s, as well as the history of the Great Gorge ski area. The presentation will take place at the Vernon Senior Citizens Center, 21 Church St., and is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring personal stories and skiing artifacts for discussion. For more information, call 973-764-6545.

Holste is considered New Jersey’s ski historian and has documented the sport’s history throughout the state. She is the author of Skiing in New Jersey? and Lost Ski Areas of New Jersey.

Funding for the historical society is provided in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County Historical Partnership Program, administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.