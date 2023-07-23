Band plays free concert in the park

Residents gathered to hear music under the stars Saturday evening, July 22 in Vernon.

The classic rock band Blue North performed in the pavilion at Maple Grange Park.

The free Music in the Park concert was presented by the Vernon Township Recreation Department.

Blue North was established by Vernon resident Don Ventriglia in 2010. The band has five members, who are from New York and New Jersey. They are Ventriglia on keyboards and vocals, Sean Sonnet on percussion and drums, Deborah Schwartz as lead vocalist, John Garidina on lead guitar and Lou Cuoco on bass guitar.

The band performs its own interpretation of songs from the 1960s through the ‘90s along with some original music.

Among the songs that the band performed Saturday were “Because the Night” by Patti Smith, “You May Be Right” by Billy Joel, “You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt and “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar.

The band also performs songs by the Beatles, the Doors, Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, Journey and others.

Vernon’s recreation director, Mishelle Downtain, said one Music in the Park concert was held last year as a trial. This is the first one this year and the only one currently planned.

“We are hoping to create a momentum for more to come for the community,” she said.

Ventriglia contacted Downtain in June offering to do the concert for free. He has done this before in other towns, and he believes it is a good thing for the community.

“Everyone is doing this so I thought why not bring it to Vernon, and it’s a good way to showcase your band,“ he said.

The Recreation Department contracted with Colleen Daly, owner of the Cupcake Cafe, to run the concession stand at the pavilion. The Bearded Baby Que also set up a table on the field to sell food.

Any musicians interested in performing in Vernon’s Music in the Park may contact Downtain at mdowntain@vernontwp.com