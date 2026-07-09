Beemerville church to hold annual Harvest Home Dinner

Beemerville Presbyterian Church will continue a tradition that dates to 1900 when it hosts its annual Harvest Home Dinner on Tuesday, July 21, at the Beemerville Firehouse.

The family-style dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse, 227 Route 519.

The menu will include ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage salad, local cucumbers and tomatoes, corn on the cob, green beans and dessert. The meal is prepared by members of the congregation.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for children younger than 2. Tickets are available at Space Farms, from church members or at the door. Reservations also may be made by calling the church at 973-875-6760.

The event will also feature the return of the Harvest Home Dinner’s Fancy Table, offering homemade baked goods and handcrafted items for purchase. Organizers said the tradition also dates to the early 1900s.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a $1,000 ShopRite gift card will be available for $5 each. Proceeds from the dinner and raffle will benefit the church’s outreach programs.

The Beemerville Firehouse is handicap accessible, and parking is free. Organizers said all are welcome to attend.