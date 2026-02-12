Bird count event planned at Wallkill River refuge

The Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge will host a public bird-counting event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at refuge headquarters, 1547 County Road 565, Sussex.

Visitors are invited to watch birds at feeders, learn identification tips and get advice on attracting birds to their yards while observing species that spend the winter in the area. Children will be able to make bird feeders.

Organizers say the event is part of a global bird count and no experience is required. Beginners are welcome. The building is accessible and heated, and participants may bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the refuge.

All birds seen at feeders and around the headquarters area will be counted. Visitors may arrive at any time during the event and participate for a few minutes or the full session.