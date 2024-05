A Blue Star Memorial was dedicated Saturday, April 27 at Veterans Memorial Field in Vernon, where a Blue Star Memorial By-way Marker has been placed.

It is the third one in Sussex County; the others are at the Sussex County Fairgrounds and the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. There are more than 40 Blue Star Memorials in New Jersey and more than 3,000 nationwide.

The Blue Star Memorial program honors all men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. Blue stars were placed on flags and banners hung in homes, businesses and churches during World War II to represent loved ones in the military.

“It is so important to honor the men and women in our armed forces because they are our final protection against those who wish us ill,” Mayor Anthony Rossi said during the dedication ceremony.

“When these men and women joined the service, they knew they may be called into battle to fight for our freedom. They knew when they joined that they may never come home. They knew that they may never become a husband, wife, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother. These men and women gave up everything for our country. The United States is the land of the free because of the brave.”

Rose Wolverton, president of the Snufftown Garden Club, presented the marker during the ceremony. The club serves Hardyston and Vernon.

“We dedicate this Blue Star Marker to the honor and glory of all those men and women who have served, are now serving and will serve in the armed forces of this great nation,” she said.

“It is with great pride that the National Garden Clubs Inc. joins with the Garden Club of New Jersey and the Snufftown Garden Club to perpetuate our Blue Star Marker program with this marker that stands a symbol for all to see. Let us not forget those who help to keep us safe.”

The Blue Star program began in 1944 with the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs planting 8,000 dogwood trees as a living memorial to World War II veterans. In 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs, now known as National Garden Clubs, adopted the program and began placing Blue Star Memorial Highway Markers along thousands of miles throughout the continental United States, Hawaii and Alaska.

Blue Star Memorial Markers have been placed at national cemeteries and veterans medical centers. Blue Star By-way Markers are placed in parks, historic sites and other civic locations.

Lois Johann, a landscape project manager with the state Department of Transportation (DOT), said, “It’s an honor for me to be here today to accept this marker into the program and to dedicate this space to all our military families.”

She said Vernon’s recreation director Mishelle Downtain applied to the Blue Star Memorial By-way program. The Snufftown Garden Club sponsored the application and the DOT gave the final approval.

Vernon’s marker was installed under former Mayor Howard Burrell, who also spoke at the ceremony.

Seweh Studios made the marker and the stone came from Ace Stone in Lawrenceville. Eastern Landscape Contractors, a DOT contractor, installed the marker.

Johann thanked the Snufftown Garden Club, the community of Vernon and the mayor for securing the site.

Vernon Township High School student Ali Thomas sang the National Anthem at the beginning of the ceremony.

Rossi read the names of veterans who work for or volunteer for the township.

State Sen. Parker Space, R-24, was among the officials attending the ceremony. He urged residents to thank those in the military and veterans for their service.

“If it wasn’t for all the men and women in the United States that served in our armed forces, we would never be the greatest country in the world as we are today.”

Rossi closed the ceremony with two words to the veterans attending the event, “Welcome Home.”