Brock joins Vernon school board

Melissa Brock was sworn in to a seat on the Vernon Board of Education at its meeting Dec. 14.

She replaces former board president Kelly Mitchell, who resigned during the fall. Mitchell had been a board member since 2018.

Board president Joseph Sweeney welcomed Brock and thanked board members Adina Hope and Harry Shortway, who are leaving the board at the end of the year.

Hope was defeated in a race for three seats Nov. 7. Shortway was appointed in late August to a term that expires Dec. 31.

The board’s reorganization meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Lounsberry Hollow School, 30 Sammis Road.

Incumbents Charles Cimaglia and Carl Contino will be sworn in to new terms along with Elaine Colianni, who was elected for the first time Nov. 7.