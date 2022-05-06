Cedar Mountain celebrates Poetry Month

Cedar Mountain Primary School first-grade students recited various poems they have learned in class for their classmates and guests in a Poetry Reading Assembly on April 27.

Throughout the month of April that is designated as “Poetry Month”, all first-grade students learned about poetry and practiced reading poems their teachers selected based on themes and topics they are studying including famous poets and poetry styles. In each first-grade classroom, all students participated in a “poetry slam” which mirrors the guidelines of poetryoutloud.org.

While Poetry Out Loud is a high school activity which encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation, the overarching concept was adjusted for first-grader learners. Poetry Out Loud helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

Each first-grade teacher rated each student’s poetry reading based on a rubric analyzing: memorization/accurate reading, expression- rhythm/tune, reading at the right rate, voice projection, and clarity of speaking. Using this rubric, a class representative was selected. At the Poetry Assembly, some students sang their poems, some used interpretive music to introduce the poem, and others wore accessories in the theme of the poem.

Throughout the month of April, class representatives read poems to all students of Cedar Mountain on the public address system. Parents and family members in attendance were so proud of their child’s performance.