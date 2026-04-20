Cemetery signs being placed to honor America 250

New historical signs are being installed across Sussex County as part of the America 250 commemoration, highlighting local ties to the American Revolution.

The markers are funded by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners and are based on research conducted by the Chinkchewunska Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, with support from local historians.

One of the signs has been placed at the Williamsville-Moshure Cemetery, where several Revolutionary War figures are buried. The marker recognizes John Williams and Zenus Riggs, both of whom served during the war.

Several others were placed at the Sparta cemetery.

The project is part of a broader effort to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary by recognizing local contributions to the Revolutionary War and preserving regional history.