Child dies in Wantage

A 4-year-old Wantage child died earlier this month after state police responded to a home on South Shore Drive in Wantage, authorities said.

“On Dec. 2 at 12:34 p.m., troopers responded to a medical assist on South Shore Drive, in Wantage Township,” said Christopher Postorino, a state police public information officer. “Upon troopers’ arrival, it was discovered a 4-year-old child was unresponsive. The child later died as a result of their injuries. The case remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.”

As word of the tragedy spread, Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Superintendent Michael Gall released a statement to the school community. It reads, in part:

“We were informed that the Clifton E. Lawrence School experienced the death of a student on Dec. 2. While we respect the family’s privacy, we ask that you join us in keeping them in your thoughts during this profoundly difficult time...A loss such as this affects all of us – students, staff and families alike...Counselors and support staff are available in all of our schools to assist any student who may be struggling. If your child expresses a need to talk with someone, or if you feel they would benefit from additional support, please do not hesitate to reach out to your building’s main office or school counseling team. We are here to help in every way we can.”