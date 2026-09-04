Civil War Roundtable to return with Grant book discussion

The Col. Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table will return from its summer break Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Sussex County Community College in Newton.

The meeting will begin at the Student Center Theater in the “D” Building on College Hill Road.

The featured speaker will be author Louis Picone of Roxbury, who will discuss his new book, Ulysses’s Odyssey: Ulysses S. Grant’s World Tour at the Dawn of the American Empire.

Drawing from an array of historical sources, Picone explores Grant’s personality, core decency and sense of humor while examining the significance of the former president’s world tour and how the journey subsequently faded from public memory.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase for $25.

Admission to the round table is free, although donations are appreciated. A book raffle will follow the presentation.