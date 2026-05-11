County announces veterans salute pin design contest

Sussex County officials have announced the annual “Design a Pin Contest” for the 2026 Sussex County Salute to Military Veterans celebration.

The contest is sponsored by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Senior Services and the Sussex County Veterans Committee. The winning design will be turned into a commemorative pin distributed to veterans during the annual celebration at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in November.

Students in grades 6, 7 and 8, including homeschooled students, are invited to submit hand-drawn patriotic pin designs expressing appreciation for military veterans and their service.

Designs must include the words “Sussex County” and the year “2026.” Although the final pin will measure 1 inch by 1 inch, drawings may be larger to show detail. Computer-generated images will not be accepted.

Entries must be submitted by June 19 to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860.

Each submission must include the student’s name, address and phone number, along with the student’s grade, school name and a school contact person with a phone number.

Entries will be judged anonymously by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

One winner will be selected and invited to attend the Sussex County Salute to Military Veterans parade Nov. 1 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Frankford. The winning student will receive a $200 prize.